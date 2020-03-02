Live Now
Chipper Jones joins ESPN lineup as game analyst

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 29, 2018, file photo, National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Chipper Jones reacts during an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. Chipper Jones has joined the ESPN lineup. The former Atlanta Braves star will work as a major league analyst, primarily on weeknight and holiday games. He’ll debut on opening day when San Francisco plays at Dodger Stadium on March 26.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones has joined the ESPN lineup.

The former Atlanta Braves star will work as a major league analyst, primarily on weeknight and holiday games. He’ll debut on opening day when San Francisco plays at Dodger Stadium on March 26.

Jones worked twice last year as a guest analyst for ESPN.

“We were instantly impressed,” senior coordinating producer Phil Orlins said in a statement Monday. “He is a charismatic storyteller with an authentic and fun-loving personality.”

The 47-year-old Jones hit .303 with 468 home runs and 1,623 RBIs in a 19-year career through 2012.

