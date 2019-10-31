Churchill Downs project includes hotel, gaming, new seats

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The home of the Kentucky Derby plans to begin work next month on a $300 million project that will include a hotel, historical racing machines, new stadium seating and a Millionaires Row renovation.

Churchill Downs announced the tentative plans Wednesday in a statement saying it would also create 300 new jobs. The track says it is awaiting state approval.

The project would include a 156-room hotel in the track’s first turn that would offer trackside suites and a gambling floor. The plans would also add about 5,500 new seats at the track.

The Millionaires Row renovation would include private dining spaces, lounges and window dining and would be done before next year’s Derby.

The rest of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge