In Class A Softball, Mandan won their WDA Play-in game on May 20 against Turtle Mountain at Fort Lincoln Elementary.

Mandan hit four home runs in the first three innings to build a 9-1 advantage. The Braves went on to win the game, 12-2.

With the victory, Mandan advances to the quarterfinals of the WDA Tournament. The Braves will face Century on Thursday in the first round.