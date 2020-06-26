Clemson has 14 more football players test positive this week

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson said 14 more football players tested positive for the coronavirus this week, bringing the team total to 37 members who have had the disease since the school reopened facilities for workouts earlier this month.

Clemson said Friday it has conducted 430 tests of its personnel with 47 coming up with COVID-19. It said that 28 of those have completed a 10-day isolation period.

No one has been hospitalized for the virus, athletic spokesman Jeff Kallin said.

Clemson is isolating the recent players who tested positive tests for at least 10 days. Close contacts for those players or staffers have been advised to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.

There have been 43 athletes and four staff members among all sports who’ve tested positive.

Dr. Joan Duwve, Director of Public Health at the Department of Health and Environmental Control, said South Carolina is now a hot spot in the United States.

On Friday, DHEC announced the second-highest amount virus cases since the outbreak began with 1,273 cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Companions for Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Companions for Children"

Minot Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Flood"

Memory Fireworks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Fireworks"

MSU Pride Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Pride Club"

Business Expanding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Expanding"

Amici Pizza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amici Pizza"

Harvey coffee shop owner bringing a little variety to town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey coffee shop owner bringing a little variety to town"

Clinic Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinic Expands"

Alchemist Tattoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alchemist Tattoo"

Bus Route Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Route Changes"

Business Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Grant"

Arts in the Park Back On

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arts in the Park Back On"

Good Neighbor Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Neighbor Project"

BSC Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Opening"

Surviving Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surviving Cancer"

Masks vs. Shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masks vs. Shields"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss