Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Clemson RB Etienne, LB Simmons lead AP All-ACC teams

National Sports

by: JOEDY McCREARY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) escapes the tackle attempt by Virginia cornerback Heskin Smith (23) and Virginia linebacker Jordan Mack (4) during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Etienne scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Third-ranked Clemson once again dominated the Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference teams and individual awards released Tuesday.

The five-time ACC champions swept the top offensive and defensive player of the year awards and placed 12 players on the two teams as determined by a vote of 14 sports writers who cover the conference.

Led by unanimous selections Travis Etienne at running back and Isaiah Simmons at linebacker, eight Tigers made the first team. Clemson earned its fifth straight berth in the College Football Playoff a day after routing Virginia in the league title game.

Etienne repeated as the offensive player of the year while Simmons was chosen as the defensive player of the year.

Etienne rushed for 1,386 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Tigers while Simmons had 93 tackles, seven sacks, a fumble and two interceptions while winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker.

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield is the coach of the year while North Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell is the newcomer of the year.

Satterfield took a team that last season went 2-10 without a conference win and led the Cardinals to a 7-5 record, a second-place finish in the Atlantic Division and a berth in the Music City Bowl against Mississippi State.

Howell threw for an ACC-best 3,347 yards with 35 touchdowns while leading UNC to its first bowl game since 2016. The Tar Heels will face Temple in the Military Bowl.

Joining Etienne and Simmons as unanimous picks were Louisville offensive tackle Mehki Becton, Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba, Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman.

The 2019 Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers who regularly cover the league for newspapers or broadcast outlets. Players at all positions are listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown; “u-” denotes unanimous selections:

First team

Offense

QB — Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 6-6, 220, soph., Cartersville, Georgia

u-RB — Travis Etienne, Clemson, 5-10, 210, jr., Jennings, Louisiana

RB — AJ Dillon, Boston College, 6-0, 250, jr., New London, Connecticut

u-T — Mehki Becton, Louisville, 6-7, 369, jr., Highland Springs, Virginia

T — Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson, 6-2, 315, sr., Powder Springs, Georgia

G — John Simpson, Clemson, 6-4, 330, sr., North Charleston, South Carolina

G — John Phillips, Boston College, 6-6, 305, sr., Phoenix, New York

C — Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh, 6-3, 305, r-jr., Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania

TE — Brevin Jordan, Miami, 6-3, 245, soph., Las Vegas

WR — Tee Higgins, Clemson, 6-4, 215, jr., Oak Ridge, Tennessee

WR — Sage Surratt, Wake Forest, 6-3, 215, r-soph., Lincolnton, North Carolina

All-purpose player — Joe Reed, Virginia, 6-1, 215, sr., Charlotte Court House, Virginia

u-K — Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 5-9, 190, soph., Clover, South Carolina

Defense

u-DE — Gregory Rousseau, Miami, 6-6, 260, r-fr., Coconut Creek, Florida

DE — Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest, 6-5, 275, r-jr., Roanoke, Virginia

u-DT — Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh, 6-2, 290, r-soph., Washington

DT — Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 6-5, 311, jr., Houston

u-LB — Isaiah Simmons, Clemson, 6-4, 230, jr., Olathe, Kansas

LB — Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 6-3, 230, jr., Denver, North Carolina

LB — Shaq Quarterman, Miami, 6-1, 240, sr., Orange Park, Florida

LB — Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech, 5-10, 237, jr., Chesterfield, Virginia

CB — Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech, 6-2, 207, r-soph., Maiden, North Carolina

CB — A.J. Terrell, Clemson, 6-1, 190, jr., Atlanta

S — Paris Ford, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 190, r-soph., Pittsburgh

S — Tanner Muse, Clemson, 6-2, 230, sr., Belmont, North Carolina

P — Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse, 5-9, 199, r-sr., Valrico, Florida

Second team

Offense

QB — Bryce Perkins, Virginia, 6-3, 215, sr., Queen Creek, Arizona

RB — Cam Akers, Florida State, 5-11, 212, jr., Clinton, Mississippi

RB — Javian Hawkins, Louisville, 5-9, 182, r-fr., Titusville, Florida

T — Charlie Heck, North Carolina, 6-8, 315, sr., Kansas City, Missouri

T — Ben Petrula, Boston College, 6-5, 310, jr., Freehold, New Jersey

G — Gage Cervenka, Clemson, 6-3, 325, sr., Greenwood, South Carolina

G — Zion Johnson, Boston College, 6-3, 310, jr., Bowie, Maryland

C — Sean Pollard, Clemson, 6-5, 310, sr., Jackson Springs, North Carolina

TE — Noah Gray, Duke, 6-4, 240, jr., Leominster, Massachusetts

WR — Tutu Atwell, Louisville, 5-9, 153, soph., Miami

WR — Dazz Newsome, North Carolina, 5-11, 190, jr., Hampton, Virginia

All-purpose player — Hassan Hall, Louisville, 6-0, 198, soph., Atlanta

K — Christopher Dunn, N.C. State, 5-8, 180, soph., Lexington, North Carolina

Defense

DE — Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh, 6-5, 260, r-jr., Chesapeake, Virginia

DE — Victor Dimukeje, Duke, 6-2, 265, jr., Baltimore

DT — Tyler Davis, Clemson, 6-2, 295, fr., Apopka, Florida

DT — Larrell Murchison, N.C. State, 6-3, 291, sr., Elizabethtown, North Carolina

LB — Max Richardson, Boston College, 6-0, 230, r-jr., Duluth, Georgia

LB — Jordan Mack, Virginia, 6-2, 230, sr., Lithonia, Georgia

LB — Michael Pinckney, Miami, 6-1, 230, sr., Jacksonville, Florida

CB — Derion Kendrick, Clemson, 6-0, 190, soph., Rock Hill, South Carolina

CB — Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 190, r-sr., Coraopolis, Pennsylvania

S — Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State, 6-4, 215, jr., Concord, North Carolina

S — Andre Cisco, Syracuse, 6-0, 203, soph., Valley Stream, New York

P — Trenton Gill, N.C. State, 6-4, 217, r-soph., Hillsborough, North Carolina

Coach of the year — Scott Satterfield, Louisville

Offensive player of the year — Travis Etienne, Clemson

Defensive player of the year — Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Newcomer of the year — Sam Howell, North Carolina

Voting panel: Matt Baker, The Tampa Bay Times; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Kentucky; Lauren Brownlow, WRAL.com, Raleigh, North Carolina; Bennett Conlin, The Daily Progress of Charlottesville, Virginia; Matthew Connolly, The State of Columbia, South Carolina; Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach (Florida) Post; Jerry DiPaola, (Pittsburgh) Tribune Total Media; Joe Giglio, The News & Observer of Raleigh, North Carolina; Zach Klein, WSB-TV, Atlanta; Nate Mink, The Post-Standard of Syracuse, New York; Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem (North Carolina) Journal; Michael Vega, The Boston Globe; Steve Wiseman, The Herald-Sun of Durham, North Carolina; Norm Wood, The Daily Press of Newport News, Virginia.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Basketball"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11"

Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose"

Watford Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford Safety"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah"

Naughty Elf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naughty Elf"

Silent Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent Auction"

School Improvement

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Improvement"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Holiday Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Mail"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Wettest Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wettest Fall"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11"

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"

Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today"

ESPORTS UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "ESPORTS UPDATE"

Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge