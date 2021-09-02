Colts counting on Wentz to rebound from frustrating start

National Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are giving Carson Wentz a fresh start.

They’ve surrounded him with a strong supporting cast. They still believe he’s a franchise quarterback. And if Wentz stays healthy, they think he can take them to the Super Bowl. But it’s been a frustrating first few weeks for the former North Dakota State star and Eagles QB.

He missed three weeks with an injured left foot, returned for three practices on a limited basis and now that he’s landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Wentz is facing even more scrutiny.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories