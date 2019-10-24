Conor McGregor says his UFC return fight set for January

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Conor McGregor

UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship ) fighter Conor McGregor smiles during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. McGregor announced that he will fight an undisclosed opponent with the event expected to happen in Las Vegas, USA, in January 2020. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW (AP) — Conor McGregor will return to mixed martial arts in January with a UFC fight in Las Vegas.

The Irish fighter said Thursday he will return “fully focused” on Jan. 18 at the T-Mobile Arena.

“That is my comeback fight. It is 12 weeks this Saturday. I am in prime physical condition. I have agreed the date with the company,” McGregor said, adding that he knows his opponent’s name but won’t reveal it. “If I was to give you people the name, which I would love to do, I know the UFC would flip it because they are a crafty company.”

The 31-year-old McGregor hasn’t fought since losing by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. He was banned for six months and fined $50,000 for his part in a post-fight brawl.

McGregor said he is targeting two more fights, including a rematch with Nurmagomedov in Moscow. He also aimed a string of insults at the Russian fighter.

After the Jan. 18 fight, McGregor said he would then like to fight the winner of the Nov. 3 bout between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, followed by either Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson.

“I’m going to go through the entire roster like a chain saw through butter,” he said.

Nurmagomedov’s father and coach, Abdulmanap, said his unbeaten son would have little difficulty defeating McGregor again.

“If he’s ready for it, then we’ll beat him up in Moscow,” Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov told Russia’s state news agency Tass. “It won’t be a rematch, it’ll be another bout with a beating.”

McGregor’s return comes as he faces more legal issues. He is facing an assault charge in Ireland over an incident in which he appeared to punch a man in a bar.

He said he is planning to abstain from alcohol and late nights in the run-up to his next fight.

“I am focused here,” McGregor said. “I am structured now.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Savanna's Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savanna's Act"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Stanley Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Elementary"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Pardons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pardons"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge