Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Crowd-seeking Rays come up with win-win-win free ticket plan

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Blake Snell

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) signs autographs for fans during spring training baseball camp Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays are offering fans a win-win-win-win proposition.

Trying to draw bigger crowds to barren Tropicana Field, the Rays came up with a crowd-pleasing ticket plan Wednesday.

The “Win Pack’’ lets a fan pick any four regular-season Rays game to attend for a total of $99. If the Rays win all four, the fan gets a voucher redeemable for a free ticket to another game.

Fans with four straight wins can keep choosing games for free until they either attend a loss or the regular season ends.

Despite going 96-66 and making the playoffs last year, the Rays drew an average home crowd of just 14,734 and ranked second lowest in the majors, ahead of only the Miami Marlins. Tampa Bay has made the playoffs five times since 2008 but is consistently at or near the bottom of the majors in attendance.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19"

New Position Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Position Minot"

HS Wrestling State Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling State Preview"

Century Wrestling Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Wrestling Preview"

Legacy Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Bball"

Wilton-Wing Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Girls Bball"

Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Summer Camping Reservations Now Being Accepted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Camping Reservations Now Being Accepted"

Pulls tabs/Casinos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pulls tabs/Casinos"

Updated Crash Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Updated Crash Report"

Family Farm Bankruptcies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Farm Bankruptcies"

Mortgage Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mortgage Debt"

Kids Book

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Book"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19"

What is the difference between high and low pressure in weather?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What is the difference between high and low pressure in weather?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny & cold before a big warm-up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunny & cold before a big warm-up"

Big and Loud Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big and Loud Program"

High School basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School basketball"

Mandan-Minot girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan-Minot girls hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge