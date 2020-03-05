Cubs scratch RHP Darvish, 2B Kipnis with illness

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish looks on before starting the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs scratched right-hander Yu Darvish and second baseman Jason Kipnis on Thursday because of illness.

In a series of tweets in Japanese, Darvish said he had a cough Wednesday and expressed reluctance about entering the clubhouse amid the coronavirus outbreak, but he then posted that he didn’t have a fever or the flu.

Theo Epstein, the president of baseball operations for the Cubs, said he didn’t have “full information right now,” but it was his understanding it was a daily illness. The team said later in the day that Darvish was feeling better and could work three innings as soon as Friday, possibly in a simulated game.

Kipnis was seen in the clubhouse before Chicago’s 5-0 spring training loss to Texas.

The Cubs also scratched first baseman Anthony Rizzo due to a blister on his right middle finger.

