Cushing signs off with Man City win before move to New York

MANCHESTER, England (AP) —

Nick Cushing signed off from Manchester City with a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Women’s Super League on Sunday before heading to Major League Soccer.

Cushing is leaving women’s soccer after six years in charge of City to become assistant manager of New York City FC, which is also part of the Abu Dhabi-owned group of teams.

Quick thinking from Pauline Bremer gave WSL leader City the lead in the 43rd minute, netting from close range after a free kick from Caroline Weir.

Four minutes into the second half, Lauren Hemp’s looping header went past goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger into the top corner of the net.

Danielle van de Donk put Arsenal back in the game in the 58th minute but City held on to stay top of the standings.

Cushing won the 2016 WSL and in Europe led City to the Champions League semifinals in 2017 and 2018.

He will now work under new NYC head coach Ronny Deila.

