Czech Republic forward Ondrasek moves from Dallas to Plzen

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic forward Zdenek Ondrasek has agreed to leave FC Dallas to join Viktoria Plzen in the Czech league.

Plzen said the 31-year-old was flying to the Czech Republic from the United States on Monday and should join the team the following day after undergoing a medical.

Dallas confirmed that the two clubs have agreed on a transfer agreement. After joining the Major League Soccer team in December 2018, Ondrasek played 25 games in all competitions, scoring nine goals.

No financial details of Ondrasek’s contract have been disclosed.

Ondrasek cited family reasons for the move.

Before Dallas, he also played for Tromso in Norway and Wisla Krakow in Poland.

In four games for the national team, he scored one goal — the winner in a 2-1 victory over England in the 2020 European Championship qualifying match on Oct. 11 last year.

