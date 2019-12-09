Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Dartmouth student lawsuit settled over baseball injury

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a Dartmouth College student against the school who was seriously injured during baseball practice has been settled, the college said Monday.

Last year, Colton French said in federal court documents that he was pitching to a batter in a narrow indoor area enclosed by netting in February 2016. It was French’s first time using a tall, L-shaped screen designed to protect the pitcher with a cut-out section to allow the ball to be thrown. After one of his pitches, he failed to keep his head behind the metal screen, and a batter hit the ball into French’s face, breaking bones and crushing his right eye socket, the lawsuit said.

French said he lost vision in that eye, missed the rest of that school year because of his injuries and has needed surgeries and other medical treatment costing more than $430,000. He said he could no longer play baseball or other sports, and “will be unable to engage in any job or profession which requires full peripheral vision, depth perception, or ability to visualize small details.”

“As a result of his injuries, and their life-altering effect on him, the plaintiff has suffered from depression and anxiety, for which he has required counseling,” the lawsuit stated.

Details on the settlement were not made public.

“The matter is resolved. We have no additional comment,” Diana Lawrence, spokeswoman for the college, said in an email Monday. A message was left with French’s lawyer.

In court documents, lawyers for the college wrote that being hit by a ball during baseball practice “is an inherent risk of the sport of which the plaintiff was aware. The defendant did not increase this risk.”

The lawsuit, which sought unspecified damages, alleged that the college was negligent because the practice facility was poorly illuminated, the screen was old and inappropriate for college-level use and coaches created a “false sense of security” by failing to instruct him on how to use it. According to French, a coach and assistant coaches were watching and videotaping French, but none told him that he was not remaining completely behind the screen.

The lawsuit also alleged that the college discarded the screen and videotape of the practice session even though it knew the incident likely would be investigated.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Basketball"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11"

Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose"

Watford Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford Safety"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah"

Naughty Elf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naughty Elf"

Silent Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent Auction"

School Improvement

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Improvement"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Holiday Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Mail"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Wettest Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wettest Fall"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11"

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"

Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today"

ESPORTS UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "ESPORTS UPDATE"

Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge