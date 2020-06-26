Davis Cup, Fed Cup finals pushed to 2021 because of pandemic

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — The Davis Cup and Fed Cup finals were scrapped for 2020 by the International Tennis Federation on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and both competitions will resume next year.

The Davis Cup men’s competition was supposed to have qualifying matches for future finals this September and the 2020 finals in November. Now the World Group I and World Group II preliminary matches will be played next March or September, with the finals to be held in Madrid during the week of Nov. 22, 2021.

The ITF said the 18 nations that already qualified for the 2020 finals will keep those spots in 2021.

The Fed Cup women’s event was supposed to stage its finals indoors in April, but that was postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now the ITF is holding those finals April 13-18, 2021, in Budapest, Hungary — and similar to the Davis Cup, the 12 teams that qualified for 2020 will be in the field.

“The challenges in hosting a mass gathering of this size at an indoor venue are considerable, both in the current and the anticipated climate,” the ITF said in a statement.

All sanctioned tennis competition has been on hold since March and the professional tours are aiming to return in August.

But various exhibitions have been taking place, including a series organized by Novak Djokovic that had people in the stands and zero social distancing — and the No. 1-ranked Serb was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Other sports around the world have resumed play without spectators — the U.S. Open Grand Slam tennis tournament is scheduled to begin Aug. 31 behind closed doors — but the ITF wants to sell tickets for the Fed Cup finals.

“Hosting the competition without fans was not considered a desirable option, given the unique atmosphere created by national supporters,” the ITF said.

Following the lead of the Davis Cup, which debuted its new finals format in 2019, the ITF is using a new “World Cup of Tennis” format for the Fed Cup.

___

More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26"

Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot"

Furry Friends 6-26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends 6-26"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nurses Picketing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Picketing"

Archery Precision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archery Precision"

Water Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Safety"

July 4 Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 Concert"

Beet Lime Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Lime Update"

Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns"

Thursday, June 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Baseball"

Bismarck Representatives Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives Baseball"

Dem-NPL candidate responds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dem-NPL candidate responds"

Minot PD Community Relationship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot PD Community Relationship"

New Living Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Living Facility"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Picnic to Celebrate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Picnic to Celebrate"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25"

On Campus & Covid

Thumbnail for the video titled "On Campus & Covid"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss