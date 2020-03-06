Davis Cup qualifier: Ecuador leads Japan 2-0 after Day 1

National Sports
Posted:

MIKI, Japan (AP) — Roberto Quiroz beat Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (8) on Friday to give Ecuador a 2-0 lead in their Davis Cup qualifier being played with no spectators amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Emilio Gomez beat Go Soeda 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the first singles match to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Quiroz had 16 aces in the tie that is being played with no spectators in an attempt to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Japan.

In addition to the Davis Cup, Japanese preseason baseball games and sumo are being held at empty stadiums. The Japanese professional soccer league wiped out the first month of its season.

Japan is without top-ranked Kei Nishikori, who is injured. Yoshihito Nishioka, who is a career-high ranking of 48, did not fly over from the United States due to concerns he may not be able to return there.

The teams are playing for a place at November’s Davis Cup Finals in Madrid.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

