Dickinson Roughriders look to get out of the cellar in 2019

Dickinson finished with a 4-12 record last year, but with a new coach, the Roughriders plan on taking this season game by game.

Dickinson hasn’t won a state title since 2009, and if they want to get there again, Manager Tyler Frenzel says it all starts with his player’s mentality.

“They were a last place team last year,” says Manager Tyler Frenzel. “So like I said, I think we’re going to have to set some short temporary goals and kind of see where we’re at.”

“We’re going to want to be successful and we want to take state,” Outfielder Nathaniel Jilek says. “We just want to have fun overall, but yeah, we’re going for the win.”

The Roughriders will be in Laramie, Wyoming this coming weekend for the Dooley Oil Classic.