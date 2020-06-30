Breaking News
Amber Alert issued in eastern Montana for one-year-old Malachai Talley

Dinwiddie, Jordan have coronavirus, may not return with Nets

National Sports

by: BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan said Monday they have tested positive for the coronavirus, potentially leaving the Brooklyn Nets without two starters when the NBA season resumes.

Jordan said he won’t be in Florida with the Nets when they return from the suspension of the 2019-20 season, while Dinwiddie told The Athletic that he was experiencing symptoms and it was unclear if he would be at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

At least six players on the Nets have tested positive for the virus. The other four were back in March, when Kevin Durant said he was one of them.

Both players said they tested positive after returning to New York to rejoin the team. Some players left the city, which was a hot spot at the time, after the NBA halted play.

Dinwiddie said he tested negative for the virus multiple times after returning to Brooklyn and took part in a couple practices. But he has since tested positive and said he has a fever and chest soreness.

His absence would be a significant blow to the Nets, given he has played so well this season with Kyrie Irving out of the lineup because of injuries. He is averaging 20.6 points.

Jordan announced his status on Twitter, saying he learned of his diagnosis Sunday night and it was confirmed again Monday.

The center signed with the Nets last summer along with Durant and Irving. The 2016 U.S. Olympic gold medalist spent most of the season as a reserve but had moved into the starting lineup for both games after Jacque Vaughn replaced Kenny Atkinson as coach in March.

The Nets have a half-game lead over Orlando for seventh place in the Eastern Conference. They are set to face the Magic on July 31 in their first game back.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Town Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Storm Damage"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30"

Testing Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Event"

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 6/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 6/30"

Trial Set

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial Set"

DICKINSON'S 4TH OF JULY INTERVIEW

Thumbnail for the video titled "DICKINSON'S 4TH OF JULY INTERVIEW"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Summer College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer College Baseball"

Pets and Heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pets and Heat"

Police Phone Shortcut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Phone Shortcut"

A-fib Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "A-fib Treatment"

Hot Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hot Days"

Yoga for Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga for Mental Health"

Fireworks Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Sales"

Monday, June 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

drought troubles

Thumbnail for the video titled "drought troubles"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

West Nile Virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Nile Virus"

Southern Gospel Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Southern Gospel Hall of Fame"

Belcourt Mass Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Belcourt Mass Testing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss