Ditka, Gronk, Munoz, Upshaw make NFL’s All-Time Team

National Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Hall of Fame tight ends Mike Ditka, Kellen Winslow, John Mackey and Tony Gonzalez have been selected to the NFL’s All-Time Team.

Joining them on the squad is recent retiree Rob Gronkowski.

The league revealed the tight ends and offensive linemen for the squad on Friday night. A 26-member panel is making the selections as part of the NFL’s celebration of its centennial season.

Tackles on the team are Hall of Famers Anthony Munoz, Forrest Gregg, Art Shell, Roosevelt Brown, Jonathan Ogden, Cal Hubbard and Walter Jones.

The guards are Jim Parker, John Hannah, Larry Allen, Gene Upshaw, Dan Fortmann, Randall McDaniel, and Bruce Matthews. Again, all are enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

At center, players chosen are Mike Webster, Dwight Stephenson, Jim Otto and Mel Hein, all Hall of Famers.

Indeed, Gronk, who won’t be eligible for another four years, is the only non-Hall of Famer selected.

