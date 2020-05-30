Dodgers’ David Price throws money toward minor leaguers’ pay

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price throws during spring training baseball Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Minor league players in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization will be getting something extra in their paychecks courtesy of star pitcher David Price.

He will give $1,000 each to 220 minor leaguers as a goodwill gesture, a team spokesman said Saturday.

They will continue to receive $400 a week from the team at least through June.

Price has yet to play a regular-season game for the Dodgers because the start of the season has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. He was acquired in a February trade with the Boston Red Sox.

The 34-year-old left-hander is on a $217 million, seven-year contract that runs through 2021. He was set to earn $32 million this season, with the Red Sox paying $16 millon of that. However, his pay will be determined by whether MLB and the players reach an agreement to play this season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

