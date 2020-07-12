Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen reports to camp after having COVID-19

National Sports

by: BETH HARRIS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen throws during spring training baseball Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen was late arriving to summer camp after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The three-time All-Star closer said Sunday on a video conference call that he believes he contracted the virus from his 4-year-old son Kaden. He said the child had a fever, among other symptoms, which led his wife to suggest everyone in the family get tested.

Jansen said his first test was negative, but a day later he tested positive. The couple has another son, Kyrian, who turns 2 in August. The family has been quarantining at their home in Los Angeles. Jansen’s 7-year-old daughter, Natalia, lives with her mother and was not affected.

Jansen said he’s “doing great and better now.”

“It is real,” he said of the pandemic. “Everyone in the world, take it serious. Wear your mask at all times, if you can. Because, trust me, it happens so fast. Once my son got it, I’ve seen how fast it can spread. We tried to do everything, but we all got it in the house.”

Jansen said he did not consider opting out of the 60-game season even though he has had heart issues in the past. In November 2018, Jansen underwent a heart ablation procedure after he was first diagnosed with irregular heartbeat issues seven years earlier.

“I always wanted to play, I love this game. I want to do it for the fans,” the 32-year-old reliever said.

Jansen did not report for the team’s first official workout on July 3. At the time, manager Dave Roberts said he couldn’t say why.

“He looks like he’s in good shape. I know he’s thrilled to death to be back with his teammates,” Roberts said Sunday. “When one of your own is affected by something then certainly it hits home more. It makes us even more conscious.”

However, Roberts said, Jansen would not be treated any differently because he had the virus.

Jansen said he expects to be ready for the season opener July 23 at home against the San Francisco Giants.

___

The third paragraph has been edited to delete incorrect reference to daughter testing positive.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13"

Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children"

"Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC"

Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps"

NDC 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC 13"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Top plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top plays"

Health Freedom demonstration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Freedom demonstration"

Call for change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call for change"

ND housing market

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND housing market"

Robert One Minute 7-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 7-12"

A certain type of medicine may increase your risk of getting COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "A certain type of medicine may increase your risk of getting COVID-19"

Discussing differences with your kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Discussing differences with your kids"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-12"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Capital City Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capital City Invite"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-11-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss