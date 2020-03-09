Dodgers’ Kershaw to start opening day for 9th time

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw looks on during spring training baseball Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw will start the Los Angeles Dodgers’ opener against the visiting San Francisco Giants on March 26.

Manager Dave Roberts announced the decision on Monday.

Kershaw will extend his franchise record for opening day starts to nine. His streak of consecutive opening day starts was stopped last year when he began the season on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation and was replaced by Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Kershaw is 5-1 with a 1.05 ERA on opening day. A left-hander who turns 32 next week, Kershaw has not allowed a run in two exhibition starts, striking out eight and walking two in 4 2/3 innings.

After Kershaw, the rest of the rotation will be Walker Buehler, David Price, Julio Urías and Alex Wood.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lunch Debt"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9"

Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny"

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month"

Last look at WDA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last look at WDA"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Restaurant vs Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant vs Home"

Country House Plane Ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Country House Plane Ride"

International Women's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "International Women's Day"

Williston DUI

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston DUI"

Robert One Minute 3-8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-8"

New Town

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town"

2 Men, Dog Survive Small Plane Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Men, Dog Survive Small Plane Crash"

WDA Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Girls Basketball"

WDA Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Boys Basketball"

Polar Pile Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Pile Up"

Dickinson Missing Teens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Missing Teens"

Women's March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's March"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge