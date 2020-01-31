Doncic, Young lead list for Rising Stars game at All-Star

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star starters Luka Doncic of Dallas and Trae Young of Atlanta headlined the list of players released Friday to participate in the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend in Chicago.

Also on the list: likely rookie of the year frontrunner Ja Morant of Memphis, and No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson of New Orleans.

The format has 10 first- and second-year players from the U.S. on one team, against 10 first- and second-year players from other nations.

Doncic leads the World team, joined by Nickeil Alexander-Walker of New Orleans, Deandre Ayton of Phoenix, RJ Barrett of New York, Brandon Clarke of Memphis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner of Washington, Svi Mykhailiuk of Detroit and Josh Okogie of Minnesota.

Joining Young, Morant and Williamson on the U.S. team are Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Devonte’ Graham of Charlotte, Wendell Carter Jr. of Chicago, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn of Miami, Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Eric Paschall of Golden State.

Williamson is an injury replacement for Carter, who has a sprained right ankle and is not expected to play for the Bulls until after the All-Star break.

With Alexander-Walker, Barrett, Clarke and Gilgeous-Alexander, the game features a record four Canadians. Hachimura is the first Japanese player to be selected for the game.

The game is Friday, Feb. 14.

__

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Frenzy Second Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy Second Block"

Frenzy First Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy First Block"

Linton HMB Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Wrestling"

Underwood Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Bball"

Linton HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Bball"

Century Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Bball"

Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"

Recycling in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling in Minot"

CHI Midwives

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Midwives"

Oncologist on Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oncologist on Firefighting"

St. Mary's Carnival

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Carnival"

New Candidate for Gov.

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Candidate for Gov."

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Minot Roller Derby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Roller Derby"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/31"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20"

Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge