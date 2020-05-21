Drawing that parodies Tokyo Olympic logo pulled from website

National Sports

by: STEPHEN WADE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The cover design of Number 1 Shimbun is seen in Tokyo, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Tokyo Olympics officials are incensed that their games emblem has been used in the cover design of the local magazine that combines the logo with the novel coronavirus. The “look-alike”emblem, which had “COVID-19” written underneath, was published on the cover the the April issue of the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan’s magazine. It also appeared in an online edition. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — A drawing that uses the Tokyo Olympic logo and combines it with features of the the COVID-19 virus was being removed on Thursday from the website of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan.

Action to pull the drawing came after the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee demanded the withdrawal and claimed copyright infringement.

FCCJ President Khaldon Azhari said the club’s lawyers agreed the drawing had likely infringed Japan’s tight copyright laws.

He said the move would not limit the club’s freedom of expression, nor its ability in the future to use parody or satire. He also expressed “sincere regret to anyone who may have been offended on all sides of this issue.”

“In the FCCJ’s 75-year history, it has always stood as a beacon for the freedom of press in Japan, and continues to stand for those values,”Azhari said in an online news conference. “And for the right of journalists to hold authorities to account. This is beyond any question.”

Tokyo Olympic CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed later in the day that Azhari is a member of the organizing committee’s media commission. He described the membership as “irrelevant” to this situation. He said the main issues were the copyright laws and “inconsideration” shown by using the image.

“This is not related to conflict of interest at all,”Muto said.

The look-alike emblem appeared on the cover of the club’s magazine published in April. It did not become an issue beyond a small circle in Japan until the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee raised it earlier this week.

Since then it has been covered online and elsewhere, with the logo appearing frequently in searches.

Äzhari read a letter from the Tokyo Olympic organizers to the FCCJ. It said: “To deliberately paint this emblem in a negative light by associating it with the COVID-19 virus … is in direct opposition to the ideals of the Olympic movement.”

Azhari said magazines would not be confiscated. Removing the drawing only applies to the website.

“In the media in Japan, many of my colleagues feel very much annoyed by the restrictions on parody, and on the the TV footage,” Azhari said. “There are so many restrictions here. I hope this incident will be a very good chance to open a good discussion about this issue in Japan.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

South Border Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Track"

Legacy Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Softball"

Ballot Postage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Postage"

Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Election Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Access"

Ward County Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward County Voting"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21"

Minot Hit and Run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hit and Run"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21"

Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind"

WEDDING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "WEDDING COVID-19"

Return from Kuwait

Thumbnail for the video titled "Return from Kuwait"

Oil Waste Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Waste Meeting"

Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir"

Postgrad Procession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Postgrad Procession"

Bismarck Boys Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Golf"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Rummage Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rummage Sales"

Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mail-in Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mail-in Voting"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge