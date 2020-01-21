Empire Maker, Belmont winner and prolific sire, dies at 20

National Sports

by: BETH HARRIS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Empire Maker, who won the 2003 Belmont Stakes to spoil Funny Cide’s Triple Crown bid and went on to become a prolific stallion, died of a rare disease that compromised his immune system. He was 20 years old.

Gainesway Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, said Monday that Empire Maker died Saturday.

He was bred and raced by Prince Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farms and trained by the late Bobby Frankel.

Empire Maker won the 2003 Florida Derby and then won the Wood Memorial over Funny Cide, setting him up as the favorite for the Kentucky Derby. But he struggled with a minor foot problem the week of the race and finished second to Funny Cide.

Empire Maker skipped the Preakness and won the Belmont five weeks later on a sloppy track over Ten Most Wanted. Funny Cide finished third.

Despite a Hall of Fame career, it was Frankel’s only win in a Triple Crown race. He called Empire Maker “the best horse I ever trained.”

Empire Maker was the grandsire of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, 2017 Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming and Eclipse Award champion 2-year-old Classic Empire.

Empire Maker began his breeding career in 2004 at Juddmonte Farms in Lexington and produced 12 Grade 1 winners, including Bodemeister, Royal Delta and Pioneerof the Nile, among others. In 2010, he was sold to a Japanese breeding operation. In 2015, he was brought back to the U.S. by Gainesway and Chile-based Don Alberto Farm, and his first crop on home soil produced Grade 1 winner Eight Rings.

“The passing of Empire Maker will leave a tremendous void not only in the breeding industry as we know it, but in the hearts of all of us who worked with him, every day,” said Antony Beck, CEO of Gainesway.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21"

Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing"

College Basketball 1.20.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 1.20.20"

Hailey Quam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hailey Quam"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Local Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Heroes"

New Salon

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salon"

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Carbon Monoxide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Monoxide"

Mouse River Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mouse River Players"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

UMary MLK Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary MLK Day"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20"

Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20"

Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Plowz & Mowz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plowz & Mowz"

Holiday Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Debt"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge