ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by ESPN images shows ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff. The sports network announced Aschoff died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 after a brief illness. Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network, which covers the NCAA Southeastern Conference. During the past three seasons, Aschoff reported from college campuses across the U.S. for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN radio, ESPN reported. He was both a television and radio sideline reporter during games. (Rich Arden/ESPN Images via AP)

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, known for his outgoing and friendly personality, dapper dress and great love of sports, has died. He was 34.

The sports network announced Aschoff died Tuesday after a brief illness.

“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” ESPN said in a statement. “He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée, Katy.”

Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network, which covers the NCAA Southeastern Conference. During the past three seasons, Aschoff reported from college campuses across the U.S. for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN radio, ESPN reported. He was both a television and radio sideline reporter during games.

A native of Oxford, Mississippi, and a 2008 graduate of the University of Florida, Aschoff previously covered recruiting and Florida football for The Gainesville Sun.

In a Dec. 2 Instagram post, Aschoff indicated that he had contracted pneumonia. He wrote: “Covering #TheGame was a lot of fun. Getting pneumonia … not so much. But, hey, I’m a hockey player.”

Clay Helton, head coach at the University of Southern California, opened his news conference on Tuesday with condolences for Aschoff’s family, ESPN reported.

“Very, very sad,” Helton said. “Very surprising. Wish nothing but the best for his family. Our condolences go out. He was nothing but first class to this organization and always to me. Ed, you’ll be missed.”

Aschoff covered some polarizing aspects of college football during his career. He and fellow ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg won first place in 2016 for enterprise writing in the Football Writers Association of America’s contest for their look at the role of race in college football.

“Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” ESPN executive editor Lauren Reynolds said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

hoopster tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "hoopster tournament"

high school wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school wrestling"

girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "girls basketball"

Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

1994 St Mary's pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "1994 St Mary's pt 2"

1994 St. Marys pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "1994 St. Marys pt 1"

Stockings for all

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stockings for all"

Williston Community Meal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Community Meal"

Slumberland Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slumberland Donations"

Low Gas Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Gas Prices"

Reason for the Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reason for the Season"

Surprise Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surprise Flowers"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-25-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-25-19"

Dickinson ready to use size

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson ready to use size"

Beulah looking for three-peat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah looking for three-peat"

Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated"

Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Which Day Presents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Which Day Presents"

Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge