Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Ewing: Hoyas’ full roster available vs. Syracuse as of now

National Sports

by: HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing speaks during an NCAA college basketball media availability, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. It was hard not to do a double-take when Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing replied to a question Wednesday about whether his full roster will be available for the team’s next game, against Syracuse, by saying, “As of now, yes.” That’ll be the Hoyas’ first home contest since legal matters involving players came to light.(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was hard not to do a double-take when Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing answered a question Wednesday about whether his full roster will be available for the team’s next game by saying, “As of now, yes.”

Ewing and the Hoyas are in a bit of an “as of now” world at the moment.

Saturday’s game against former Big East rival Syracuse will be Georgetown’s first at home since legal matters for three players came to light after the school announced last week that one, leading reserve Josh LeBlanc, would be transferring.

Also leaving, for unspecified reasons, was starting point guard James Akinjo, who was not connected to the cases involving LeBlanc and two players remaining on the team, Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander.

“It was kind of like, ‘Wow.’ I kind of felt like I was in a movie,” senior guard Jagan Mosely said about the departures of Akinjo and LeBlanc, who were both among the team’s top five scorers. “I come to college, and you expect to go to the Tournament every year. … And then it’s just like, it doesn’t turn out that way. And then this happens.”

Washington, D.C., Superior Court records show that LeBlanc, Gardner and Alexander agreed this week — without any admissions — to stay at least 50 feet away from a female Georgetown student, her two roommates and their home and to not contact them. According to court documents, the student accused the three players of “threats against (her) personal safety.”

Separate temporary restraining orders filed by a different student against LeBlanc and Alexander were granted last month.

Asked about possible school discipline for Alexander or Gardner, Ewing replied: “Because of legal issues, there are some certain things I can’t even talk about.”

“It’s none of, really, my business,” starting guard Mac McClung said. “I wish the best for those guys.”

McClung averaged 26 points in the first two games Georgetown (6-3) played without Akinjo and LeBlanc, road wins over previously unbeaten opponents Oklahoma State and SMU.

Akinjo’s starting spot has been filled by Terrell Allen, a senior who played one season at Drexel and two at Central Florida before getting to Georgetown.

Allen went from averaging 2.3 points and 1.1 points in 14 minutes over the season’s first seven games to 8.5 points and 7.5 assists in 31 minutes in the past two.

“They did do some great things to help our program,” Ewing said of Akinjo and LeBlanc. “They will be missed. Guys are just stepping up.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that the name of player starting in James Akinjo’s place is Terrell Allen, not Terrell Evans.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Basketball"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11"

Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose"

Watford Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford Safety"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah"

Naughty Elf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naughty Elf"

Silent Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent Auction"

School Improvement

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Improvement"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Holiday Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Mail"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Wettest Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wettest Fall"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11"

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"

Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today"

ESPORTS UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "ESPORTS UPDATE"

Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge