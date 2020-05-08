Ex-NBA player Shannon Brown accused of shooting at 2 people

Shannon Brown, Amare Stoudemire, Jason Richardson, Kobe Bryant

FILE – In this May 17, 2010, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Shannon Brown, center top, attempts a dunk as Phoenix Suns forward Amare Stoudemire, left, and guard Jason Richardson, center bottom, defend while Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, right, watches during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Los Angeles. Former NBA player Brown faces charges in suburban Atlanta after he was accused of firing a rifle at two people who were looking at homes for sale, police said. Brown, 34, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from an incident May 2, 2020, at his home in Tyrone, Georgia. He is free after he posted bond on Monday, May 4. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

TYRONE, Ga. (AP) — Former NBA player Shannon Brown faces charges in suburban Atlanta after he was accused of firing a rifle at two people who were looking at homes for sale, police said.

Brown, 34, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from an incident May 2 at his home in Tyrone, Georgia. He is free after he posted bond on Monday.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard and two-time NBA champion told police he thought the couple was trying to break into his home, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The couple told police they were in the area looking for homes and noticed a “for sale” sign in front of Brown’s home. They told investigators the front door was open and they entered after yelling out their intentions to tour the home.

“They stated that they heard a voice acknowledge them and once inside, at some point, Mr. Brown came from upstairs with a rifle and detained them,” said Lt. Philip Nelson. ”Shortly thereafter he let them go and they stated he fired his rifle towards them as they were leaving.”

No one was injured, Nelson said. Investigators who responded found one empty shell casing at the scene.

Brown’s home in Fayette County is listed for sale, police said.

Brown, who shares a daughter with ex-wife R&B singer Monica, played for several other NBA teams and currently plays in Ice Cube’s Big3 league, which features three-on-three teams.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

