Sunday night in Minot means race night, and 4 feature titles were on the line in the Dirt Series.

In the Hobby Stock, Brad King takes one of the heats in the hobby stock division, while Minot’s Kenzie Olson took the feature title.

In the Sport Compact Class, James Gilbert takes one of the heats, overtaking Chris Zenz, however Zenz ends up winning the feature

The Dirt Series returns to Nodak next Sunday at 7pm.