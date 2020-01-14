Fallen journalists honored at LSU-Clemson championship game

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Superdome in New Orleans honored two sports journalists who recently died with a tribute Monday night in the press box during the College Football Playoff national championship game between Louisiana State and Clemson universities.

Seats were reserved for Carley McCord and Edward Aschoff, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported. LSU wonthe title game over Clemson 42-25.

McCord, 30, diedin a plane crash in Louisiana last month while headed to the Peach Bowl to see LSU play Oklahoma in Atlanta. She was a sports reporter for WDSU-TV in New Orleans and appeared as a sideline reporter for ESPN.

She was also the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

McCord had also been honored with a reserved seat in the press box at the Superdome when the New Orleans Saints played the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the NFL playoffs on Jan. 5, according to the Advertiser.

Aschoff diedDec. 24, on his 34th birthday, after battling pneumonia. He was a college football reporter for ESPN.

___

This story’s summary has been edited to delete an incorrect reference to McCord’s age.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/14"

Frigid Temps Are Here To Stay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frigid Temps Are Here To Stay"

Clear Your Vehicle!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clear Your Vehicle!"

College Basketball - Jan. 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball - Jan. 13"

UMary Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Bball"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Keeping your neighbors safe in the cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keeping your neighbors safe in the cold"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Monday, January 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Rent vs. Buy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rent vs. Buy"

Tax Exemption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Exemption"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

New Apartments

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Apartments"

Minot Murder Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Murder Update"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13"

Police Officer BodyCam Records Moment He Is Hit By A Train

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Officer BodyCam Records Moment He Is Hit By A Train"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13"

A Big Arctic Push Means Life Threatening Wind Chills

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Big Arctic Push Means Life Threatening Wind Chills"

Mrs. Haga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Haga"

Spectrum Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spectrum Online"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge