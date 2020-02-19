Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Fiers to make spring debut Sunday in A’s split-squad game

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Fiers is scheduled to start a split-squad game for Oakland on Sunday in his first game action since revealing the Houston Astros’ cheating scheme.

It had not been determined Wednesday whether Fiers’ spring training debut would come in the home game versus San Francisco or against Arizona in Scottsdale.

Fiers went 15-4 last season, including the second no-hitter of his career, as the A’s earned an AL wild-card spot.

In a story published by The Athletic in November, Fiers said the Astros had stolen signs using a camera in center field during their run to the 2017 World Series championship. Fiers played on that team.

The ensuing scandal resulted in three managers losing their jobs, a fine and other penalties, and has become the talk of Major League Baseball. Many players have harshly spoken about the Astros, saying they should be stripped of their title.

There has been debate among fans and others whether Fiers did the right thing in his role as a whistleblower. Commissioner Rob Manfred said there was no doubt Fiers helped the sport.

“We will take every possible step to protect Mike Fiers wherever he’s playing, whether it’s in Houston or somewhere else,” Manfred said. “Mike did the industry a service.”

Fiers has declined to speak in detail about the scheme or his decision to go public.

“Right now I want to focus on this team and not the past,” he recently said.

NOTES: LHP A.J. Puk is set to start Oakland’s exhibition opener Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19"

New Position Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Position Minot"

HS Wrestling State Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling State Preview"

Century Wrestling Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Wrestling Preview"

Legacy Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Bball"

Wilton-Wing Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Girls Bball"

Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Summer Camping Reservations Now Being Accepted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Camping Reservations Now Being Accepted"

Pulls tabs/Casinos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pulls tabs/Casinos"

Updated Crash Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Updated Crash Report"

Family Farm Bankruptcies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Farm Bankruptcies"

Mortgage Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mortgage Debt"

Kids Book

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Book"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19"

What is the difference between high and low pressure in weather?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What is the difference between high and low pressure in weather?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny & cold before a big warm-up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunny & cold before a big warm-up"

Big and Loud Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big and Loud Program"

High School basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School basketball"

Mandan-Minot girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan-Minot girls hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge