Former major league outfielder Angel Echevarria dies at 48

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Former major league outfielder Angel Echevarria, who played seven seasons with three different teams, has died. He was 48.

Rutgers, where he set a career home run record that has since been broken, announced his death Saturday but didn’t provide further details.

The Connecticut Post reported Saturday that Echevarria died on Friday at Bridgeport Hospital. The story said his girlfriend, Jazmine Cox, told them he took at fall in his Bridgeport home earlier in the day.

Drafted in the 17th round by the Colorado Rockies in 1992, Echevarria made his MLB debut on July 15, 1996, for the organization. He also played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs during his seven seasons and later played two seasons in Japan.

His best MLB season was 1999 when he batted .293 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 102 games. He finished with a career .280 average.

Echevarria hit 31 home runs for Rutgers. He currently is fourth in career home runs for the Scarlet Knights, sixth with 145 career RBIs and 10th with 329 total bases.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Power Plant Problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power Plant Problems"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

Worst Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worst Tips"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seasonal Affective Disorder"

Power Outage Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power Outage Bismarck"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-8-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-8-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-8-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-8-20"

Girls in STEM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls in STEM"

Adaptive Biking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adaptive Biking"

Flea Market in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flea Market in Minot"

Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2"

Wilton-Wing Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Bball"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Friday, February 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

CTE Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "CTE Month"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge