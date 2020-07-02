French Open to allow fans in stands at the tournament

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 4, 2017 file photo, spectators crowd around a bronze plaque of French tennis player Suzanne Lenglen at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris. The French Tennis Federation says up to 60% of the stands can be filled with fans when play starts in September at Roland Garros. The clay-court tournament had been scheduled to start on May 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

PARIS (AP) — The French Open will allow fans to attend this year’s postponed tournament.

The French Tennis Federation said Thursday up to 60% of the stands can be filled with fans when play starts in September at Roland Garros.

Tickets will go on sale on July 16 for the Sept. 27-Oct. Oct. 11 tournament.

The clay-court tournament had been scheduled to start on May 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It then got pushed back another week.

The FFT has prepared a health and safety protocol to ensure the safety of fans. No more than four people can sit together in one group and there must also be one chair left empty between each mini-group of people in the same row.

“The number of spectators allowed in the stadium will be 50%-60% of the usual capacity,” the FFT said. “This reduction will allow strict distancing measures to be respected.”

Wearing masks is recommended but will not be obligatory when fans line up outside or sit in the stands, but must be worn when fans are moving around inside the grounds.

Hand sanitizers will also be available.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/3"

Friday's forecast: Severe storm chances ramp up this evening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Severe storm chances ramp up this evening"

FURRY FRIENDS JULY 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIENDS JULY 3"

NDC JULY 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 3"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Rodeo Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo Days"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Nightly Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Nightly Forecast - Dave Holder"

July 4 COVID Safety Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 COVID Safety Reminders"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

WWII Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII Veteran"

Travel Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Plans"

PPP Extension

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP Extension"

Vision Zero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vision Zero"

Update on Grape Experiments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update on Grape Experiments"

Fraternal Order of Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fraternal Order of Police"

Police Complaints

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Complaints"

Licenses for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Licenses for Kids"

Summer Theatre on FB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theatre on FB"

LGBTQ+ Same Sex Marriage Vote to Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "LGBTQ+ Same Sex Marriage Vote to Come"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss