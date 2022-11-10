NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s officially time for the most exciting day of football in the state of North Dakota, Dakota Bowl XXX! We’ll have complete coverage of all four championship matchups, including live recaps, highlights, and exclusive interviews. We also have previews of each game for you to check out right now.

Make sure to follow along for everything North Dakota football!

11AA

#8 Century vs #3 Shanley – 6:30 p.m. CT

Game Preview:

#8 Century (5-6)

Last Dakota Bowl appearance was in 2020

Dakota Bowl Appearances: 1977, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020

State Titles: 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020

First time a team with a losing record will play in the Dakota Bowl

Started the season 0-5

#3 Shanley (9-2)

Last Dakota Bowl appearance was in 2018

Dakota Bowl Appearances: 1952, 1953, 1954, 1958, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1980, 1981, 1983, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018

State Titles: 1953, 1954, 1958, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972*, 1973*, 1974*, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1981, 1983, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2018 (*No game, but Shanley was named champions)

First trip to the Dakota Bowl in the largest classification

Head Coach Troy Mattern’s fifth Dakota Bowl appearance. He has won three state titles

Current Playoff Bracket