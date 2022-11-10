NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s officially time for the most exciting day of football in the state of North Dakota, Dakota Bowl XXX! We’ll have complete coverage of all four championship matchups, including live recaps, highlights, and exclusive interviews. We also have previews of each game for you to check out right now.
Make sure to follow along for everything North Dakota football!
11AA
#8 Century vs #3 Shanley – 6:30 p.m. CT
Game Preview:
#8 Century (5-6)
- Last Dakota Bowl appearance was in 2020
- Dakota Bowl Appearances: 1977, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020
- State Titles: 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020
- First time a team with a losing record will play in the Dakota Bowl
- Started the season 0-5
#3 Shanley (9-2)
- Last Dakota Bowl appearance was in 2018
- Dakota Bowl Appearances: 1952, 1953, 1954, 1958, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1980, 1981, 1983, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018
- State Titles: 1953, 1954, 1958, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972*, 1973*, 1974*, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1981, 1983, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2018 (*No game, but Shanley was named champions)
- First trip to the Dakota Bowl in the largest classification
- Head Coach Troy Mattern’s fifth Dakota Bowl appearance. He has won three state titles
Current Playoff Bracket
11A
#5 Fargo North vs #2 Jamestown 2:30 p.m. CT
Game Preview:
#5 Fargo North (7-4)
- Last Dakota Bowl Appearance was in 2000
- Dakota Bowl Appearances: 1975, 1976, 1978, 1986, 1995, 2000
- State Titles: 1995, 2000
#2 Jamestown (9-2)
- Second straight Dakota Bowl appearance, (won 2021 Class 11A title)
- Dakota Bowl Appearances: 1933, 1941, 1954, 1991, 2021
- State Titles: 1933, 2021
Current Playoff Bracket
11B
Central Cass vs #2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison – 9:00 a.m. CT
Game Preview:
Central Cass (9-2)
- First-ever Dakota Bowl appearance
#2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (12-0)
- Last Dakota Bowl appearance was in 2010
- Dakota Bowl Appearances: 1983, 1988, 1997, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010
- State Titles: 1983, 1997, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010
- The only Class 11B team to keep an undefeated record this season
Current Playoff Bracket
9B
#4 Cavalier vs #2 New Salem-Almont – 12:30 p.m. CT
Game Preview:
#4 Cavalier (11-0)
- Fourth straight Dakota Bowl appearance
- Dakota Bowl Appearances: 1979, 1985, 1986, 1987, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2013, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021
- Haven’t won a state title since 2014
- State Titles: 1987, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2013, 2014
#2 New Salem-Almont (11-0)
- First Dakota Bowl appearance since 2018
- One state title in school history – 1986
- Dakota Bowl appearances: 1986, 2016, 2018
- Lost to Cavalier in the 2021 state semifinals at home
Current Playoff Bracket
