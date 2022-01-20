Athlete of the Week: Beach’s Madi Wilhelmi

This week’s Friday Night Frenzy Athlete of the Week is Beach girls basketball player Madi Wilhelmi after putting up a big stat line against rivals Wibaux County on Saturday.

Wilhelmi was able to score 19 points, 16 rebounds, while as a 5’5″ guard. She also added seven assists and three steals. Wilhelmi is verbally committed to play basketball at Valley City State.

“Playing Wibaux is always a fun and competitive game,” says Madi Wilhelmi. “They’re really close to us so I know a lot of the girls that play there so it’s always very competitive. It’s taken the name the Battle of the Border so it’s always fun to win those games. A big thing was that my bigs were able to move our bigs out of the way which helped a lot. But just showing that even if you are small, that size doesn’t matter. You can just go and get rebounds if you put the effort in.”

