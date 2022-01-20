Athlete of the Week: Beach’s Madi Wilhelmi

A smuggling attempt was stopped Wednesday near Humboldt, Minnesota. While five people were rescued, four people died, of whom two were children.

A Border Patrol agent, assigned to the Pembina Station, stopped a vehicle driven by a U.S. citizen, on Minnesota Highway 75, near Humboldt at approximately 9:15 a.m. The agent said the two passengers in the vehicle were citizens of India who had recently crossed the border, illegally from Canada. Then assisting agents encountered five additional people walking on a nearby road, experiencing severe signs of hypothermia and frostbite due to exposure to the extreme cold and wind chill.

Agents immediately helped by called for Emergency Medical Services, and transported two of the individuals to an area hospital. At the hospital, the injured migrants were provided additional medical attention. One migrant, an adult female, was airlifted to a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, for advanced care while the other migrant and adult male, was treated and released to U.S. Border Patrol custody.

Agents determined the five rescued migrants were citizens of India that had crossed into the U.S. illegally from Canada. Aside from the woman needing advance care, all migrants encountered by agents during this incident were taken into custody and transported to the Pembina Station for further processing. At the station, agents discovered toddler clothing in a bag. A search and rescue operation looking for additional migrants was immediately initiated by border agents.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police were advised of the additional members of the group unaccounted for. RCMP discovered four individuals on the Canadian side of the border who perished in the extreme weather conditions. The decedents included two children and two adults.