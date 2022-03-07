Our final athlete of the week for the winter frenzy season has been selected and the winner is Minot High’s Leelee Bell.

This eighth-grader has been absolutely dominating on the court.

Defensively, she leads the team in rebounds with 146 and 25 blocks.

Her offensive stats are also eye-popping. She had 30 points in Friday’s game over the Bismarck Demons hitting three straight threes.

“I think my threes were on and I just got to my hot spot which is on the left side, and my team really helped with that getting me the ball so I can score. I just knew I was younger and I knew girls would be tough on me of course because they’re all older and they wouldn’t want to let a little eighth-grader, right? So I just knew I had to step it up,” Bell said.