With winter sports in the postseason, athletes are showing up and showing off more than ever before, which makes picking an athlete of the week a tough decision, but we’re heading to the court…

The winner is Our Redeemer’s basketball star, Zach Hendrickson.

The senior has had quite a year becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Most recently, he put up 36 points to help Our Redeemer’s get the 63-53 win over South Prairie during the quarterfinals of the District 12 tournament including four three’s and was perfect on six free throws.

“It’s been a blessing! I got blessed with being able to play as a freshman and play with my brother. Been one of the main players since freshman year so I got the opportunity to score a lot of points and do all that. It kind of just came a little bit with the opportunity,” Hendrickson said.