Friday Night Football Frenzy: Class A

Friday Night Frenzy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Check out this week’s edition of the Friday Night Football Frenzy, including highlights from Class A.

Class A:
Southern McLean (12), Heart River (18)
Rugby (41), Bottineau (8)
Velva (60), Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke (0)
Nedrose (42), Tioga (0)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

FNFF: Class A

FNFF: 9-Man & Class AA

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 10/16

Update From Local Law Enforcement

Helping Somerset

State Health Council

MDU Rate Hike

Cold Stone

Pizza Shop

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/16

Our first widespread snow arrives this evening

well child check

NDC OCT 16

High School Volleyball

WDA Football

Linton-HMB Volleyball

Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10/15

Dr. Wynne on Vaccine Status

Sahara Club

Thu, October 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss