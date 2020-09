Check out this week’s edition of the Friday Night Football Frenzy, including highlights from Class AAA and Class AA from around the state.

Class AAA:

Bismarck (49), Mandan (21)

Minot (23), Dickinson (0)

Jamestown (21), Legacy (20)

Class AA:

St. Mary’s (54), Devils Lake (0)

Hillsboro-Central Valley (23), Beulah (14)

Central Cass (42), Watford City (6)