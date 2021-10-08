Friday Night Frenzy: Class 11A & 11B Highlights

On this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, Bishop Ryan and Velva/Garrison battled it out for first place in the North-West Region.

Class 11A Scores:

St. Mary’s (49), Turtle Mountain (0)
Watford City (6), Valley City (28)
Williston (12), Dickinson (23)
Jamestown (14), Mandan (17)

Class 11B Scores:

Bishop Ryan (20), Velva/Garrison (12)
Des Lacs-Burlington (40), Stanley (0)
Shiloh Christian (16), Southern McLean (0)
Heart River (8), Killdeer (18)
Bowman County (46), Hazen (7)
Dickinson Trinity (30), Beulah (38)
Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn (24), South Prairie-Max (0)
Rugby (66), New Town (0)
Central Cass (34), Linton-HMB-SZ (14)

