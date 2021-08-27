Friday Night Frenzy: Class 11AA, 11A, 11B highlights from week one

If you normally wear a suit and have been working from home recently, you've probably had to only dress from the waist up. With that in mind, KX News wanted to know how sales have been at men's clothing stores, specifically suit sales.

Alex Dahl has been working in men's fashion for 10 years and has been co-owner of Halberstadt's in Bismarck for about a year and a half.

"I've always liked men's fashion, just because you can express yourself. There's always different colors or fits," Dahl said.