Friday Night Frenzy: Class 11AA, 11A, 11B highlights from week one

Friday marked the first week of football for all teams in North Dakota, including the return of defending champs, as well as big-time matchups.
Class 11AA Scores:
Century (19), Legacy (7)
Minot (7), West Fargo (24)
Turtle Mountain (20), Williston (34)
Class 11A Scores:
Fargo South (9), St. Mary’s (26)
Dickinson (7), Jamestown (19)
Hazen (40), Watford City (14)
Class 11B Scores:
Rugby (14), Bishop Ryan (20)
Nedrose (44), South Prairie-Max (0)
Velva/Garrison (39), Stanley (0)
Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn (6), Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (41)
Linton-HMB-S-Z (12), Southern McLean (20)
Beulah (32), Carrington (15)
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (18), Shiloh Christian (46)
Killdeer (26), Des Lacs-Burlington (32) – Overtime
Wolf Point (0), Bowman County (45)