Friday Night Frenzy: Class 11AA, 11A & 9B Highlights

On this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, teams from around the state looked to stay perfect on the season and move closer to home-field advantage in the postseason.
Class 11AA & 11A Scores:
Century Patriots (49), Fargo Shanley Deacons (7)
Mandan Braves (21), Fargo Davies Eagles (27)
West Fargo Packers (41), Legacy Sabers (25)
West Fargo Sheyenne (37), Minot Magicians (0)
Dickinson Midgets (6), Bismarck Demons (35)
Grand Forks Red River Roughriders (24), Watford City Wolves (13)
Turtle Mountain Braves (0), Grand Forks Central Knights (42)
Williston Coyotes (13), St. Mary’s Saints (41)
Class 9B Scores:
Dunseith (15), Bottineau (62)
TGU (14), New Rockford-Sheyenne (53)
South Border (40), Central McLean (8)
Kidder County (6), New Salem-Almont (52)
Beach (6), Napoleon-GS (26)
Mott-Regent-New England (22), Hettinger-Scranton (30)
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron (36), Grant County-Flasher (56)
Divide County (48), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (8)
Alexander (25), Ray/Powers Lake (64)
Tioga (18), Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke (32)
St. John (54), North Prairie (42)