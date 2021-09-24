Friday Night Frenzy: Class 11AA & 11A Highlights

On this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, Century and Mandan battle for first place in 11AA while St. Mary’s looks to stay on track against Wahpeton, headlining some of the 11AA and 11A action.
Class 11AA Football Scores:
Mandan Braves (14), Century Patriots (21)
Legacy Sabers (7), West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs (36)
Fargo Davies Eagles (0), Bismarck Demons (27)
Williston Coyotes (0), Minot Magicians (31)
Class 11A Football Scores:
St. Mary’s Saints (51), Wahpeton Huskies (20)
Watford City Wolves (14), Dickinson Midgets (33)
Valley City Hi-Liners (30), Turtle Mountain Braves (0)