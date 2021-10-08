Friday Night Frenzy: Class 11AA & 9B Highlights

Friday Night Frenzy

On this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, Bismarck and Century renew their 46-year rivalry, while in 9B, it’s a measuring stick week with many of the top teams playing each other ahead of the postseason.

Class 11AA Football:

Bismarck Demons (0), Century Patriots (38)
Minot Magicians (19), Legacy Sabers (28)

Class 9B Football:

New Salem-Almont (55), Mott-Regent-New England (12)
Napoleon-GS (22), Hettinger-Scranton (30)
Divide County (20), Surrey (42)
Bottineau (50), North Prairie (14)
Dunseith (50), TGU (26)
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron (12), South Border (48)
Grant County/Flasher (44), Kidder County (0)
Beach (12), Central McLean (30)
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (26), Ray/Powers Lake (58)
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke (6), Berthold (28)

