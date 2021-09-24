Friday Night Frenzy: Class 11B & 9B Highlights

On this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, things heat up in the race for the 11B Southwest region as Bowman County and Dickinson Trinity battle, while in 9B a matchup of undefeated teams features Ray/Powers Lake and Divide County.
Class 11B Football Scores:
Dickinson Trinity (7), Bowman County (14)
Shiloh Christian (37), Hazen (30)
Killdeer (12), Beulah (28)
Heart River (8), Southern McLean (30)
Nedrose (12), Velva/Garrison (20)
Bishop Ryan (37), Stanley (7)
South Prairie-Max (0), Des Lacs-Burlington (35)
Rugby (18), Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn (6)
Linton-HMB-S-Z (13), Oakes (32)
Class 9B Football Scores:
Ray/Powers Lake (52), Divide County (58)
Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central (60), Alexander (24)
Surrey (36), Berthold (6)
Grant County/Flasher (34), Mott-Regent-New England (42)
Hettinger-Scranton (44), Beach (20)
New Salem-Almont (48), Richardton-Taylor-Hebron (14)
South Border (28), Napoleon-GS (8)
Central McLean (60), Kidder County (38)
St. John (6), Bottineau (20)
North Prairie (26), TGU (14)