Friday Night Frenzy: Class 11B and 6-Man Playoff highlights

A resource that provides personal care items to those in need recently expanded its reach.

With the help of the Minot Rotary Club, the Magic City Blessing Bank now has two kiosk boxes set up on each end of Minot.

They're free and open to the public to pick up two items a week as needed and the boxes will be periodically refilled.

In them, you'll find all the items that the Blessing Bank provides, including but not limited to toothpaste, dish soap and laundry detergent.

These new boxes are at Washington Elementary School and in the student center at Minot State University (near the bookstore) and are just another way the organization is able to fulfill its mission.