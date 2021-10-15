Friday Night Frenzy: Class 11B and 6-Man Playoff highlights

Friday Night Frenzy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Check out this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, including highlights from the semifinals of the 6-man playoffs, as well as the final week of the regular season for Class 11B.

6-man Football Scores:

#1 North Border (76), #5 Drake-Anamoose (13)
#2 Center-Stanton (72), #3 Trenton (51)

Class 11B Football Scores:

Beulah (34), Bowman County (8)
Killdeer (28), Shiloh Christian (35)
Dickinson Trinity (22), Southern McLean (6)
Heart River (0), Hazen (42)
Des Lacs-Burlington (26), Velva/Garrison (12)
Bishop Ryan (28), Nedrose (12)
Stanley (16), Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn (36)
Linton-HMB-SZ (34), Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm (28)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories