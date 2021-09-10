Friday Night Frenzy: Class 11B and 9B Highlights

This week’s top 11B and 9B games featured undefeated teams and potential playoff opponents on Friday Night Frenzy!

Class 11B Football Scores:

Bishop Ryan (36), South Prairie-Max (6)
Rugby (6), Des Lacs-Burlington (22)
Nedrose (30), Stanley (0)
Linton-HMB-S-Z (12), Lisbon (34)
Beulah (2), Heart River (0) – Forfeit
Bowman County (26), Killdeer (13)
Southern McLean (20), Hazen (40)
Dickinson Trinity (6), Shiloh Christian (14) – Thursday

Class 9B Football Scores:

Bottineau (48), Benson County (0)
Napoleon-GS (56), Central McLean (18)
Mott-Regent-New England (42), Kidder County (26)
New Salem-Almont (22), South Border (16)
Richardton-Taylor (14), Beach (28)
Grant County/Flasher (22), Hettinger-Scranton (44)
Alexander (12), Berthold (36)
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (8), Surrey (30)
Tioga (32), Divide County (72)
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke (16), Ray-Powers Lake (54)

