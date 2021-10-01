Friday Night Frenzy: Class 11B Highlights

On this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, the playoff picture gets a little clearer in the South-West region at the Class 11B level, with the top two teams in Shiloh Christian and Beulah matching up.

Class 11B Scores:

Beulah (39), Shiloh Christian (22)
Hazen (40), Dickinson Trinity (13)
Bowman County (49), Heart River (0)
Southern McLean (28), Killdeer (30)
Linton-HMB-SZ (20), Oak Grove (23)
Nedrose (19), Rugby (14)
Velva/Garrison (38), South Prairie-Max (6)
Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn (8), Des Lacs-Burlington (46)

