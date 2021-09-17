Friday Night Frenzy: Class 9B and 11A Highlights

Check out this week’s highlights from Class 9B and 11A football teams on Friday Night Frenzy!
Class 9B Scores:
New Salem-Almont (48), Napoleon-GS (28)
Bottineau (32), TGU (0)
South Border (44), Kidder County (8)
Kenmare (0), Surrey (42)
Grant County/Flasher (30), Central McLean (14)
Beach (16), Mott-Regent-New England (40)
Richardton-Taylor (0), Hettinger-Scranton (46)
Alexander (20), Divide County (71)
Tioga (6), Ray-Powers Lake (44)
Class 11A Scores:
Fargo Shanley (21), St. Mary’s (28)
Century (15), Dickinson (12)
Jamestown (41), Watford City (0)
Devils Lake (41), Turtle Mountain (14)