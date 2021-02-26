Friday Night Frenzy: Class B Boy’s District Tournaments

Friday Night Frenzy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Check out this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, including highlights from the first night of Class B Boy’s District Tournaments.

District 6:
(B) Medina-PB (47), Napoleon-GS (56)
(B) Kidder County (58), South Border (33)

District 9:
(B) New Salem-Almont (64), Grant County (40)
(B) Standing Rock (67), Solen (59)

District 10:
(B) Washburn (59), Max (47)
(B) Wilton-Wing (77), Center-Stanton (50)

District 11:
(B) Bottineau (71), Westhope/Newburg (41)
(B) Rugby (60), TGU (51)
(B) Drake/Anamoose (68), Nedrose (37)

District 12:
(B) Our Redeemer’s (56), Glenburn (19)
(B) Surrey (56), Lewis & Clark-Berthold (47)
(B) Bishop Ryan (52), Des Lacs-Burlington (50)
(B) Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (43), South Prairie (29)

District 15:
(B) Williston Trinity (69), Parshall (36)
(B) Trenton (62), Alexander (18)
(B) Lewis & Clark-North Shore (70), New Town (38)

District 16:
(B) Stanley (50), Divide County (42)
(B) Burke County (60), Tioga (36)
(B) Kenmare (37), Ray (59)

NSIC Tournament:
(M) Minot State (90), Upper Iowa (85)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

FNF pt. 1

FNF Pt 2

The Meeting Space

KX Convo: Tigirlily

Friday, February 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

New England Growing

Black History Wrap-Up

Thank a Resident Day

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Wrigley Stepping Down

Drug Bust

Year in Parks

Music Program

Food Program

Therapy Services

Calls for Resignation

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

A pattern shift just in time for the weekend

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 26

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News