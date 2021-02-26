Friday Night Frenzy: Class B Boy’s District Tournaments

Check out this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, including highlights from the first night of Class B Boy’s District Tournaments.
District 6:
(B) Medina-PB (47), Napoleon-GS (56)
(B) Kidder County (58), South Border (33)
District 9:
(B) New Salem-Almont (64), Grant County (40)
(B) Standing Rock (67), Solen (59)
District 10:
(B) Washburn (59), Max (47)
(B) Wilton-Wing (77), Center-Stanton (50)
District 11:
(B) Bottineau (71), Westhope/Newburg (41)
(B) Rugby (60), TGU (51)
(B) Drake/Anamoose (68), Nedrose (37)
District 12:
(B) Our Redeemer’s (56), Glenburn (19)
(B) Surrey (56), Lewis & Clark-Berthold (47)
(B) Bishop Ryan (52), Des Lacs-Burlington (50)
(B) Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (43), South Prairie (29)
District 15:
(B) Williston Trinity (69), Parshall (36)
(B) Trenton (62), Alexander (18)
(B) Lewis & Clark-North Shore (70), New Town (38)
District 16:
(B) Stanley (50), Divide County (42)
(B) Burke County (60), Tioga (36)
(B) Kenmare (37), Ray (59)
NSIC Tournament:
(M) Minot State (90), Upper Iowa (85)