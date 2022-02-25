On this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, the Class B postseason is underway with the first round of district tournaments, while the Bismarck Blizzard faced off with Fargo North-South in the state semifinals.

Class B Boys Postseason Games:

(B) #4 TGU 43, #5 Westhope/Newburg 37 – District 11

(B) #2 Bottineau 52, #7 Drake-Anamoose 31 – District 11

(B) #3 Velva 50, #6 Nedrose 27 – District 11

(B) #1 Bishop Ryan 64, #8 Glenburn 26 – District 12

(B) #4 Our Redeemer’s 53, #5 South Prairie 43 – District 12

(B) #2 Surrey 66, #7 Berthold 48 – District 12

(B) #3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 57, #6 Des Lacs-Burlington 47 – District 12

(B) #1 Parshall 63, #8 New Town 50 – District 15

(B) #4 White Shield 50, #5 Trinity Christian 56 – District 15

(B) #2 North Shore-Plaza 67, #7 Mandaree 48 – District 15

(B) #3 Trenton 61, #6 Alexander 32 – District 15

(B) #4 Tioga 37, #5 Divide County 46 – District 16

(B) #2 Stanley 72, #7 Burke County 34 – District 16

(B) #3 Kenmare 68, #6 Ray 43 – District 16

State Hockey Games:

(G) #2 Bismarck Blizzard 1, #3 Fargo North-South 5 – Semifinal

(G) #5 Mandan Braves 4, #8 Grand Forks 1 – Consolation

(G) #6 Minot Majettes 2, #7 Jamestown Blue Jays 3 – Consolation

(B) #1 Jamestown Blue Jays 4, #3 Minot Magicians 2 – Consolation

(B) #2 Legacy Sabers 1, #4 Mandan Braves 3 – Consolation