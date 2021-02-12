Friday Night Frenzy: Class B Girl’s District Tournaments

Check out this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, including highlights from Class B Girl’s District Tournaments from around the state.

District 6:
(G) Linton-HMB (68), Medina-PB (22)
(G) Kidder County (62), Napoleon-GS (27)

District 12:
(G) Glenburn (58), Our Redeemer’s (46)
(G) Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (37), Des Lacs-Burlington (30)
(G) Bishop Ryan (47), South Prairie (21)
(G) Surrey (54), Lewis & Clark-Berthold (26)

District 16:
(G) Kenmare (61), Stanley (35)
(G) Divide County (52), Tioga (35)

